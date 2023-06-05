South Africa: Eleven Die in Eastern Cape Accident

The notoriously small R61 road connecting Flagstaff and Lusikisiki claimed the lives of 11 people when a long distance bus collided with a minibus taxi on Sunday.

At least 14 passengers sustained injuries.

Police said the accident which happened at Flagstaff's Dlibona location, on the way to Lusikisiki, was a result of a head-on collision between a City to City bus with 18 occupants and a taxi carrying 16 people.

"A total of 11 occupants from the minibus taxi died on the scene: nine adults and two children were all declared dead by emergency authorities at the scene of the accident," police said.

The cause of the accident was still being investigated by various authorities including the SAPS, provincial disaster management and the national Department of Transport.

EC transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said all the deceased were passengers in the minibus taxi while the taxi driver escaped with injuries.

Compiled by Staff Reporter

Additional reporting by Songeziwe Mapukata