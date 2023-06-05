South Africa: Brave Fort Hare Principal Not Fazed By EC Premier

Notorious Izinkabi, a dangerous group of murder-for-hire killers from KwaZulu-Natal, have been hunting for Fort Hare University Professor Sakhela Buhlungu for months -- but he will stop at nothing to get rid of years of corruption at the university, writes Zukile Majova

Fort Hare vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu is not backing down from an investigation into a degree-for-sale scandal at the Eastern Cape university.

This is despite his graft probe being challenged by top politicians, ministers and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

During the bail application of five people implicated in the murder and attempted murder of university staff, it emerged that a R5-million hit had been ordered on Professor Buhlungu.

His two bodyguards were killed in two separate incidents while driving the vice-chancellor's official vehicles. In both incidents, Buhlungu was not in the cars.

Despite all this, Buhlungu is determined to stay the course and has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele to intervene in the crisis at his university.

Mabuyane, a close confidant of the president, has filed an urgent application at the Bhisho High Court to block an investigation by the university and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into his alleged involvement in the degrees scandal.

The investigation was approved by President Ramaphosa after it was reported that EC politicians were being admitted to honours and masters programmes without meeting the entry requirements.

The premier himself has been accused of being fraudulently admitted to the university's Master's degree programme with a view to later enrol for a PhD in Public Administration, although he only holds a BCom degree.

He was also accused of getting help from university staff when putting together his research for the masters programme.

Despite staring death in the face and growing calls to pull out for his own safety, the vice-chancellor said he was determined to restore the university's reputation.

"The university has been implementing a multi-stakeholder mandate to restore the university's standing and reputation.

"Internal and external investigations enable the university to understand, examine and address matters that have adversely affected the institution in the past," Buhlungu said.

He confirmed that he and his team will not allow the investigation to be dropped and will meet Mabuyane in court.

"For this reason we reaffirm our responsibility and legal obligation to work with law enforcement agencies. The university has taken a decision to oppose the application to thwart the SIU investigation, and will defend the matter in the high court."