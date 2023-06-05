South Africa: Fort Hare Students Add Fuel to the Fire

While the historical University of Fort Hare is battling to save its ailing reputation amid corruption, murder allegations and fake qualification scandals, another fire broke out on Sunday night.

A mob of angry students forcefully entered the institution's Sports Centre where mid-year exams are set to begin on Monday, and removed desks and chairs. It was later reported that a fire ripped through the centre, causing major damage

In a video circulating on social media, students can be seen carrying desks and chairs out of the exam venue in the university's main campus in Alice.

A statement released by the South African Students Congress (SASCO) claims that the protest resulted from failed engagements with the institution's management about a jam-packed examination timetable.

"SASCO received complaints from students about the congested time table. SASCO then consulted the management and all deans of faculties about the matter, also tabling the issue of connectivity that affects students' lives, yet students are expected to give their maximum performance," the statement said.

The organisation also accuses the institution of turning a blind eye to issues affecting the academic lives of students. The student body claims to have brought the issues to the university's attention and yet no action has been taken.

These issues include unpaid accommodation allowances that have resulted in students being evicted from their off-campus residences.

"SASCO cannot allow students to be kicked out like dogs because of the relationship between SRC and management. SASCO demands accommodation allowance to be fast-tracked," the statement continues.

SASCO accuses the Student Representative Council of colluding with the institution's management.

"Procedurally, we consulted the SRC about these issues and as expected, the SRC decided not to bother and respond. After the SRC spent time with the management in a meeting, we expected a much better time-table but we saw an even worse one."

Exams were meant to begin last Thursday, but were postponed to Monday due to power outages.

In Alice there was an issue with the network, while in East London parts of the town had no electricity and students were unable to access study material.

Scrolla.Africa's attempts to contact the university were unsuccessful.