South Africa: Eight Killed in Durban Hostel Mass Shooting

The death toll in the mass killing on Saturday at Durban's infamous Glebelands Hostel has risen to eight.

Detectives from the provincial task team who have taken over the investigation into the killings said the shooting happened in a room at Block 57 in the Umlazi township hostel.

"There were 12 people in total in the room where the shooting occurred. Two of the occupants were unharmed while three were injured," the police said.

The incident happened at about 2:45 am on Saturday morning when the men were drinking booze in a room at Block 57. Unknown gunmen entered and opened fire on them before fleeing the scene.

The owner of the room survived the shooting by jumping out of the window of the second floor room and suffered minor injuries.

Seven people died on the scene while one of the injured died in hospital on Sunday.

"Police are investigating eight counts of murder and four of attempted murder. The motive remains unknown at this point. We are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app," said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

The hostel in the south of Durban is known for harbouring groups that organise hits in taxi industry wars, conduct extortion, attempted murder and murder-for-hire.

There are now fears that the shooting could mark a resurgence of violence in the hostel and be linked to the infamous Glebelands 8, a group of hitmen which terrorised the community since 2014.

They were all convicted and sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg High Court in February for several murders and other crimes committed between 2014 and 2016.

They were sentenced along with Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, a notorious former detective at Durban Central police station.