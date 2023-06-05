South Africa: Suspect Charged With Murder of Warren Rhoode to Appear in Court

press release

Western Cape — A 41-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's court on Monday, 05 June 2023 after he was charged with the murder of Warren Rhoode whose body was discovered in Delft on 22 April 2023.

The suspect, a Mozambican national, was taken in for questioning by Serious and Violent Crimes detectives on Thursday, 01 June following an extensive investigation into the disappearance and subsequent discovery of 30 year old Rhoode's body in Thubelisha, Delft who was last seen in the area.

In the past week, police offered a reward of R50 000 for any information that could lead to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the perpetrator/s of the murder of the deceased person. At the time of Rhoode's disappearance he was driving a black VW Polo sedan, which is yet to be recovered. The motive for the murder is believed to be robbery with detectives still pursuing all other available leads.

Media Statement, Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape