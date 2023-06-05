South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Host Portuguese President On a State Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday host the President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, on a State Visit to South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will in honour of President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa host a welcome ceremony at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Tuesday morning.

Following the welcome ceremony, President Ramaphosa and President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa will lead their respective delegations in official talks during the occasion of the State Visit, followed by a media briefing.

The two Heads of State will further witness the Signing Ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation.

"Engagements will focus on the enhancement of cooperation in agriculture; basic education; defence; ocean economy; science and technology; tourism; and trade and investment.

"The state visit to South Africa by the Portuguese Republic occurs in the same week Portugal celebrates its National Day on 10 June 2023. Each year, the Portuguese President visits a different country to celebrate the Day of Portugal with the Portuguese Diaspora," the Presidency said in a statement.

South Africa and Portugal maintain friendly political relations. According to the Presidency, there are approximately 500 000 South Africans of Portuguese descent and about 200 000 Portuguese nationals who reside in South Africa permanently, serving as an important economic link between South Africa and Portugal.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Portugal remain strong, covering a wide range of areas of cooperation.

The 7th Bilateral Consultations were hosted in Portugal on 24 June 2022 and co-chaired by South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation, Deputy Minister, Alvin Botes and Portuguese Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Francisco Andre.

The Presidency added that South Africa and Portugal have well established trade relations which are abound with potential for further growth and diversification in 2023 and beyond.

Bilateral trade figures for 2020 and 2021 have been positive. South African exports in 2021 were valued at approximately R2.8 billion while imports from Portugal were approximately R4.6 billion in the same year.

Food constitutes about 50% of South African exports to Portugal.