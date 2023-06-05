South Africa: President of Stellenbosch University Executive Committee Resigns After Convocation Vote of No Confidence

At a meeting on Thursday 1 June, the Stellenbosch University convocation tabled two motions of no confidence. They voted against all members of the executive committee of the convocation, except its vice-president. Shortly after this, Jan Heunis, executive committee president, resigned from council.

During a meeting on Thursday 1 June 2023, the Stellenbosch University (SU) convocation voted no confidence in the executive committee of the convocation, excluding its vice-president, Dr Rudi Buys. With the exception of Buys, executive committee members must vacate their positions.

Following this, Jan Heunis, the executive committee president resigned from the council of the university with immediate effect.

"Dr Heunis has given many years of service to the university, on convocation and on council and I thank him for this. I wish him well," said Dr Nicky Newton-King, chair of the council in a statement.

No confidence in executive committee

The motion against the executive committee was in response to the committee requesting the resignation of the SU rector and vice-chancellor, Wim De Villiers, in light of nepotism reports. The nepotism charges are still being investigated.

Convocation members stated that the executive's decision was made without proper consultation with the wider convocation. Buys has said that he was against the decision for the resignation request and was thus spared in the motion. The executive committee is made up of five members.

The convocation consists of all SU graduates, full-time and retired academic staff and diplomats. Members of the convocation...