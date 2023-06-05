South Africa: Police Keep Strong Presence in Soweto After Attacks On E-Hailing Drivers

4 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bheki C. Simelane

The police were monitoring Soweto after taxi drivers allegedly attacked e-hailing service operators. Some e-hailing drivers say it's time to take a stand.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property following a dispute between taxi drivers and e-hailing drivers at Maponya Mall, Soweto, on Thursday night.

"It is reported that on the evening of 1 June 2023, the taxi drivers attacked the alleged e-hailing drivers. Three vehicles were burned and the owners were assaulted and one of them shot. All three victims were taken to a local hospital," said Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

Police said four more vehicles were damaged in the attacks.

One Uber driver who spoke to Daily Maverick from Soweto on Sunday warned that e-hailing drivers would retaliate against the taxi industry following the attacks.

"Already, yesterday, you could see they were not working. There were no taxis at the rank. We prevented them from operating. In our country, we share whatever size of bread is on the table but the taxi guys want to eat alone," said the driver, who asked for his name to be withheld.

"The conflict has been brewing for years and attacks never stopped. It's nothing but greed, a fight for customers," he said.

Uber driver Nkosinathi Khanyile said he had never experienced intimidation from taxi drivers,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

