Kenya: Gachagua Bullish Finance Bill 2023 Will Pass Despite Azimio's 'Theatrics'

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has advised Azimio Members of Parliament not to expend their tactics in futile attempts to defeat the Finance Bill 2023 in the National Assembly.

Speaking during his visit to St Charles Lwanga in Kitui County, the Deputy President highlighted that the opposition coalition faces challenging odds, as the Kenya Kwanza Alliance holds a supermajority in the House.

"Even if you make noise and put sufurias on your head, even if you reject the bill, thinking it won't pass, you don't have the numbers and that's the truth, there's no need," Rigathi said.

Gachagua dismissed the opposition coalition's hypocrisy, highlighting their contradiction in advocating for national development while simultaneously opposing initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth.

He clarified that President William Ruto's administration does not intend to burden Kenyans with proposed taxes but rather aims to stimulate development across the country.

"On one side you are saying that people should not contribute taxes, on the other, you are saying you want more teachers in schools, then how do we do it? Let's be truthful,"

I am a person who speaks the truth; people must give taxes to finance our development expenditure and recurrent expenditure... there was a call to recruit more teachers, who will pay for this? I can't pay for it with my Ksh1 million salary, that money will be gotten from the citizens" he said.

After the Azimio La Umoja coalition held a parliamentary group meeting, they briefed their members on the strategies they planned to employ in opposing the Bill.

President Ruto currently holds a significant majority in Parliament, which gives him an advantage in pushing his legislative agenda once the House resumes from a month-long recess.

President Ruto has expanded his influence within the Opposition camp by winning over some Jubilee and ODM lawmakers who have agreed to collaborate with Kenya Kwanza.

With the lack of sufficient numbers, it will be challenging for the Odinga-led coalition to defeat the Finance Bill 2023 in the National Assembly.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has threatened to organize mass protests against the proposed high taxes on fuel and other commodities.

Raila believes that Kenyans are already burdened with a high cost of living and cannot afford additional taxes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Specifically, he opposes the proposed 16 percent Value Added Tax on fuel and the housing fund introduced by the Kenya Kwanza government.

Odinga stated that if the proposed taxes outlined in the Finance Bill are passed in Parliament, he will mobilize Kenyans to take to the streets.

"Finally, we make it clear that if this Bill is railroaded through Parliament, Kenya Kwanza must prepare that we will have no option but to mobilize citizens around the country to fight for themselves," Odinga told a news conference Tuesday.

Odinga criticized the Kenya Kwanza leadership for boasting that the Bill must pass in the National Assembly.

He questioned why the top leadership of the Kenya Kwanza regime in both Parliament and the Executive had already taken a stance on the matter, despite the Bill not yet undergoing public participation.

The Opposition leader dismissed the so-called public participation in the Finance Bill as a deceptive act designed to mislead Kenyans.

"It is clear the so-called public participation being invited is a mere charade and a gimmick to give Kenyans false hope before they are hit with the Tsunami of taxes beginning July," said Odinga.

Odinga consistently emphasizes that the Finance Bill 2023 unfairly burdens Kenyans who are already experiencing significant hardships and are least able to bear additional tax burdens.

The Opposition Coalition insists on a substantial overhaul of the tax Bill, asserting that the Kenya Kwanza Regime must prioritize addressing the fundamental weaknesses within the economy.

"Because Kenya Kwanza essentially sees Kenyans as its beast of burden, even this darkening scenario has not been able to persuade the regime to seek a middle ground on the Finance Bill. We restate that for Azimio, this Bill remains a big no for Azimio," Odinga stated.