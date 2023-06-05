Kenya Joins Global Observance of National Cancer Survivor Day

Nairobi — Kenya on Sunday joined the rest of the world in marking the observance of National Cancer Survivor Day, honoring individuals who have triumphed over cancer.

The annual event, held on the first Sunday of June, recognizes and celebrates the resilience of cancer survivors, providing inspiration to those currently battling the disease and fostering a sense of community among affected families.

The Kenyan Network of Cancer Organizations defines a cancer survivor as "anyone living with a history of cancer - from the time of diagnosis through the remainder of their life".

Thika Level 5 Hospital was the venue of this year's commemoration the Cancer Survivor Day in Kenya.

With the theme "I'm thriving," this year's commemoration aimed to shed light on the positive aspects amid the many hurdles faced by cancer patients.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer ranks among the top causes of death globally, following infectious diseases and cardiovascular diseases as the third leading cause of mortality.

Whereas the WHO has linked cancer as a leading cause of premature death in the world, there are many survivors who have overcome the disease.

-Cancer Survivor-

Sydney Chaonya, Executive Director of Hope for Cancer Kids, shared his remarkable story of triumph with Capital News over post-nasal space cancer--a rare form of cancer affecting the nasal cavity and sinuses.

Chaonya's battle with cancer started in February 2004, during his transition from high school to university.

He successfully overcame the disease and medical professionals declared him cancer-free after undergoing ten months of rigorous treatment, including radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

"Initial symptoms were mild headaches at the back of the head, nose bleeding, and then flu symptoms just like a normal cold. I was on self-medication but with time the symptoms started getting worse. The headaches were more severe and the nose bleeding was more frequent and the flu symptoms were more aggressive," he said.

The early diagnosis came in handy for Chaonya as cancer had only been inside him for six months at the time of its detection.

"Cancer is treatable if it is caught early and you do have access to treatment," he said.

However, he acknowledged that the healing process can be isolating, separating individuals from their families, friends, and the entire community.

He also emphasized the mental aspect of the disease, as even doctors may not fully comprehend the pain one endures since they have not personally experienced it, only reading about it in books.

Being a proud cancer survivor, Chaonya now devotes himself to giving back to society through his charitable organization.

He raises funds to assist children from low-income backgrounds who are unable to afford cancer treatment.

Currently, the organization provides support to over 200 children each month, enabling them to access treatment through the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).