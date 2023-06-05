Rwanda: Ferwafa Pledges to Promote Amputee Football in Rwanda

Rwanda's Football governing body (Ferwafa) has promised to throw their weight behind amputee football in the country for the next four years.

The commitment follows a memorandum of understanding signed on Friday between Ferwafa and the Rwanda Amputee Football Association (RAFA), represented by their respective heads Marcel Habyarimana whereas Rugwiro Audace.

In the agreement signed by both presidents, FERWAFA will support RAFA in promoting and creating awareness for amputee football. A ten minutes' game for the amputee footballers could be granted during half time of Rwanda Premier League games which have a large audience so that they have good mileage.

FERWAFA will also encourage top and famous national team players to act as brand ambassadors of Rwandan amputee football so that they can lead campaigns to promote the sport among Rwandans. These famous national team players can do videos projecting the sports to social media audiences.

Again, FERWAFA will help RAFA with coaching programs, referees' programs, physiotherapy as well as self-care courses. The federation will also reserve a section on its website via which every amputee football updates will be posted so that the general public can get to know their activities among other things.

FERWAFA will also support amputee footballers to get opportunities so as to enhance their career.

Commenting on the agreement, FERWAFA interim president Marcel Habyarimana said that they went into the partnership for the purpose of enhancing mutual understanding in supporting the objectives of the association.