Kenya: Ruto, Azimio Push for House Open Ballot in Finance Bill 2023 Voting

Nairobi — Members of Parliament might be put to a test after President William Ruto agreed with the open vote on the Finance Bill 2023 proposed by the Azimio La Umoja Coalition.

As the opposition coalition defended open voting on the tax bill to expose legislators who will expose Kenyans to more taxes, President Ruto wants it open to reveal MPs who will deny hustlers employment hinged on the Housing Fund.

"I agree that every MP should be known on which side he has voted on. I am waiting for the MPs who will vote against the government agenda to give this youth employment who overwhelmingly voted for them," said Ruto.

The President who was speaking in Narok during a service held to honor Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya said it will be selfish for MPs to shoot down the Finance Bill so as to cushion themselves from taxes.

"I am waiting for the MPS who will vote against housing which affords Kenyans to own a decent home when you are getting a mortgage because of the taxes paid by the people of Kenya of 3 percent," the President said.

Azimio Coalition Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said Azimio la Umoja Coalition will push for an open ballot system to show Kenyans members of parliament who are out to push them into poverty.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused the Azimio La Umoja Coalition of opposing the Finance Bill in order to sabotage the delivery of the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto including employment opportunities and development delivery.

"The government is not interested in pastoralists because they have no pay slip. When Housing Fund contribution starts those without jobs will be employed. Beneficiaries of housing fund are the ordinary people," said Gachagua.

The Deputy President asserted that the Finance Bill 2023 will be passed in the National Assembly despite the vehement opposition from the Azimio Coalition.

"All this noise will come to an end. Once the Finance Bill is passed our children will get employment. Lies don't stay for long, within three months all these lies will end," the DP stated.

With the lack of sufficient numbers, it will be challenging for the Odinga-led coalition to defeat the Finance Bill 2023 in the National Assembly.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has threatened to organize mass protests against the proposed high taxes on fuel and other commodities.

Raila believes that Kenyans are already burdened with a high cost of living and cannot afford additional taxes.

Specifically, he opposes the proposed 16 percent Value Added Tax on fuel and the housing fund introduced by the Kenya Kwanza government.

Odinga stated that if the proposed taxes outlined in the Finance Bill are passed in Parliament, he will mobilize Kenyans to take to the streets.

"Finally, we make it clear that if this Bill is railroaded through Parliament, Kenya Kwanza must prepare that we will have no option but to mobilize citizens around the country to fight for themselves," Odinga told a news conference Tuesday.

Odinga criticized the Kenya Kwanza leadership for boasting that the Bill must pass in the National Assembly.

He questioned why the top leadership of the Kenya Kwanza regime in both Parliament and the Executive had already taken a stance on the matter, despite the Bill not yet undergoing public participation.