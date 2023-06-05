Rwanda: Rutayisire Retires From Church Leadership

Reverend Canon Antoine Rutayisire, a prominent figure in the Anglican Church of Rwanda, bid farewell to his leadership role as he retired on June 4.

He retired at the age of 65 in a glamorous event that was marked by a joint event that included the unveiling of four commercial buildings named Union Plaza and the inauguration of the new Church of EAR Remera Parish.

Archbishop Laurent Mbanda presented Rev. Rutayisire with a certificate honoring his exceptional service as a pastor, while the congregation gifted him with a brand new Toyota Fortuner vehicle as a token of appreciation.

The CEO of the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), Usta Kaitesi, referred to Rutayisire as a man of great honor who has made substantial contributions to the Anglican Church of Rwanda and the country as a whole.

She acknowledged his tireless efforts in guiding and inspiring both clergy and congregants, which have significantly contributed to the spiritual growth and social development of the nation.

During a press interview following the prayer ceremony, Rutayisire clarified that his retirement was solely from his leadership position within the church.

He expressed his intention to continue serving as a pastor and contribute as a member of the congregation.

Reflecting on his 12-year tenure, he expressed gratitude to his congregation, the church, and the country as a whole for their unwavering support throughout his service.

When asked about the most memorable aspect of his time in leadership, Rutayisire acknowledged that every experience had been positive and held no particular standout.

Rutayisire extended his well wishes to his successor, Reverend Emmanuel Karegesa, expressing hope for his success in further developing the church. He assured Rev. Karegesa of his availability and willingness to provide assistance whenever needed, emphasizing his continued commitment to the church's growth and prosperity.

Born on May 29, 1958, in Gatsibo, Eastern Province, Rutayisire's educational journey includes several notable achievements.

In 1977, he obtained a high school diploma from Petit Seminary Zaza. He went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in languages from the University of Rwanda in 1980.

Continuing his academic pursuits, he obtained a Master's degree in Teaching English language from the University of North Wales, UK, in 1986. In 2008, he attained a Master's degree in Global Leadership from Fuller Theological Seminary in California, USA.

Furthering his theological expertise, he obtained a Doctor of Theology from Fuller Theological Seminary in 2015.

Rutayisire's pastoral journey began in December 2007 when he was ordained as a pastor. He served as a sub-dean at Cathedral Saint Etienne from 2007 to 2011 and later assumed the role of senior Pastor of EAR Remera from 2011 to 2023.

Alongside his pastoral work, he has authored seven books, including "Faith Under Fire: Testimonies for Christian Recovery During the 1994 Genocide," published in 1996, and his latest work, "Reconciliation is My Lifestyle: A Life's Lesson on Forgiving and Loving Those Who Have Hated You," published in 2021.

His books revolve around themes of religion, peace, and reconciliation.

Notably, Rutayisire served as the Vice President of the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission from 2002 to 2011. Additionally, he held the position of principal at Kigali Anglican Theological College from 2010 to 2018.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has been recognized as a leader, teacher, entrepreneur, preacher, and counselor within the Anglican Church of Rwanda. As he embarks on this new chapter of his journey, his contributions and dedication to his faith community continue to leave a lasting impact.