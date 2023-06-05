Rwanda: St Peter's Church Marks Milestone With Multi-Million Project Inauguration

In a momentous event that took place on Sunday, June 4, St Peter's church of Anglican Church of Rwanda inaugurated four commercial buildings and a new church of EAR Remera Parish located in Remera Sector, Gasabo District.

The ceremony was attended by government officials, including the Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), Usta Kayitesi and Kigali City's Vice-Mayor in charge of Urbanisation and Infrastructure Merard Mpabwanamaguru, along with other officials.

The grand opening of these significant structures marks a significant milestone in the Anglican Church of Rwanda's mission for sustainability.

The Most Reverend, Laurent Mbanda, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders who played a crucial role in bringing these projects to fruition.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to these individuals, particularly highlighting the dedication and hard work of the congregation, who selflessly contributed to the construction of the new church without seeking external assistance.

The new state-of-the-art church of EAR Remera Parish, constructed at a tune of Rwf920million, stands as a testament to architectural excellence. It boasts a spacious congregation prayer hall capable of accommodating up to 2,100 people.

Additionally, the church comprises 11 offices, three meeting halls, a choir room, a dedicated space for breastfeeding mothers, a baptism room, control and sound rooms, a Sunday school hall, a kitchen, cafeteria, and a large parking area.

"These state-of-the-art facilities demonstrate the church's commitment to providing a conducive environment for worship and community activities," said Mbanda.

During a press interview, CEO of RGB, Kaitesi emphasized the significant contribution of these buildings to the church and the entire country.

She commended the Anglican Church for its unwavering commitment to spiritual guidance and its continuous efforts in promoting initiatives that benefit society at large.

She called upon all Rwandans to remain resilient, united, and uphold their core values as they strive for a brighter future.

With the completion of these structures, the Anglican Church of Rwanda embarks on a new chapter, driven by the shared vision of growth, unity, and service to the community.