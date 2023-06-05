Malawi: First Lady Urges Pastors' Wives to Educate, Bring Up Children Spiritually

First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera has urged wives of church pastors to educate their children and bring them up spiritually so that they become useful citizens.

Madam Chakwera said this during a breakfast on Saturday morning organised by the Pastor's Wives Association at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe today.

Madam Chakwera said it was sad that pastors' children are badly brought up, leading to indiscipline and misbehaviour.

She thanked God that her children are well mannered and are pastors themselves.

Madame Chakwera also said it is very important for women of God to meet and encourage each other.

"This will help us women to forge ahead because we have come from far as Pastor's wives, pastor's wives must be proactive and must work hard," said the First Lady.

She urged them to be in line with the will of God, saying through that God would set them on the right path and proceeded to give herself as an example.

"A woman must be empowered all round not just spiritually. Women can do anything," she added.

Madame Chakwera said through skills development women can become better at what they do.

Chairperson of the organizing committee, Apostle Memory Chimwemwe Banda said the purpose of the gathering was to raise funds for the Pastor's Wives Association in view of it's annual conference which is expected to happen in August this year.

"Some Pastor's wives who are in remote areas fail to come to the annual event, that is the reason we organised this breakfast to raise funds for everyone to be able to make it so that we can gather together" she said.

General Secretary for Pastors Wives Association, Bahati Zimba said the association aims at empowering pastor's wives through trainings to equip them spiritually, financially, and enlightening them on issues of nutrition and maternal health among others.