Uganda: Minister Nandutu Loses Bid to Halt Iron Sheets Trial

Kampala, Uganda — The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in Kampala dismissed an application in which State Minister for Karamoja, Agnes Nandutu sought to have her trial over Karamoja iron sheets saga halted.

On Monday, Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga said there is nothing for interpretation and review.

"I don't see anything warranting Constitutional Court interpretation, "Justice Kajuga said.

Last week, Nandutu filed an application before the court to have her trial halted, pending a determination of a petition she has filed before the Constitutional Court seeking interpretation over the charges against her which she says contravene Article 28(1) and (12) of the Constitution.

Nandutu said section 21a (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 in which Nandutu was charged with dealing with suspect property is vague, broad and ambiguous.

She asked the Anti-Corruption Court to halt her trial pending determination of the Constitutional Court petition she filed.

However, on Monday, Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga said there is nothing ambiguous or vague in the law as alleged by Nandutu.