Uganda: Minister Nandutu Loses Bid to Halt Iron Sheets Trial

4 June 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in Kampala dismissed an application in which State Minister for Karamoja, Agnes Nandutu sought to have her trial over Karamoja iron sheets saga halted.

On Monday, Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga said there is nothing for interpretation and review.

"I don't see anything warranting Constitutional Court interpretation, "Justice Kajuga said.

Last week, Nandutu filed an application before the court to have her trial halted, pending a determination of a petition she has filed before the Constitutional Court seeking interpretation over the charges against her which she says contravene Article 28(1) and (12) of the Constitution.

Nandutu said section 21a (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 in which Nandutu was charged with dealing with suspect property is vague, broad and ambiguous.

She asked the Anti-Corruption Court to halt her trial pending determination of the Constitutional Court petition she filed.

However, on Monday, Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga said there is nothing ambiguous or vague in the law as alleged by Nandutu.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.