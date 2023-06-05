Angola: Italian Diplomat Stresses Improvement in Partnership With Angola

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço's visit to Italy allowed to improve the partnership between the two countries in traditional sectors, the Italian ambassador to Angola Cristiano Gallo has said.

The diplomat acknowledged so during a ceremony to mark his country's 77th anniversary, celebrated on June 2.

He said that the visit by the Angolan head of State, last May, enabled both countries to identify new areas of cooperation and opened up new horizons for development.

João Lourenço visited that European country at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella.

According to him, it was an extraordinary event held in the incomparable setting of the Eternal City (Rome), which "witnessed the actions and honours with which his country confirmed the power and depth of its historic friendship with Angola.

Cristiano Gallo recalled that such ties date back more than four centuries, when Prince Antonio Manuel Nvunda arrived in Rome as ambassador of the King of Congo to the court of Pope Paul V.

He added that since that time the two peoples have permanently come together, building over the years a more and more relationship of dialogue with the contribution of business, social, cultural and religious realities.

The diplomat added that the two countries governments firmly believe that economic and social development can only take place in an environment of peace and security, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States are respected.

As example, the Italian diplomat mentioned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conflicts currently in the African continent which, according to him, hinder the healthy development of nations.

He is of the view that Italy and Angola experience common challenges and look to the future with optimism, driven, as always, by the driving force of the two peoples.

The ceremony, which was witnessed by Angolan and foreign diplomats and protocol individuals, distinguished the president of the Angola-Italy Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mário Cabrini.

The day (June 2) commemorates the institutional referendum held by universal suffrage in 1946.

On 2 and 3 June 1946, an institutional referendum was held with which the Italians were called to the polls to decide which form of state - monarchy or republic - to give to the country.

Italy was the first country in the West to recognise the independence of Angola achieved on 11 November 1975.

The two countries formalised diplomatic and cooperation relations on June 4th, 1976.

On August 3, 1977, they signed the Technical Cooperation Agreement, as well as the Memorandum of Intent through which the Joint Commission was created.

Angola and Italy signed the first legal instrument, called the Air Transport Agreement, on April 10, 1976. DSC/JM/AL/DAN/NIC