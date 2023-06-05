Sudan Airspace Closure Extended

2 June 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum / Argeen — Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the closure of Sudanese airspace to civil aviation, effective since the start of the current hostilities, provisionally until 15 June. The decision this week excluded evacuation flights and those carrying humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, those stuck at the crossings on the border with Egypt report deaths and harsh humanitarian conditions. They noted that hundreds of vehicles are parked at the Argeen crossing in Northern State on the western bank of Lake Nubia.

Reports reaching Radio Dabanga say that the evacuation of 341 Syrians and three bodies to northern Syria was reportedly completed during the course of May. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced the evacuation of the last group of its citizens in Sudan via the Argeen crossing.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.