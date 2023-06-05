Sudan Airspace Closure Extended

Khartoum / Argeen — Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the closure of Sudanese airspace to civil aviation, effective since the start of the current hostilities, provisionally until 15 June. The decision this week excluded evacuation flights and those carrying humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, those stuck at the crossings on the border with Egypt report deaths and harsh humanitarian conditions. They noted that hundreds of vehicles are parked at the Argeen crossing in Northern State on the western bank of Lake Nubia.

Reports reaching Radio Dabanga say that the evacuation of 341 Syrians and three bodies to northern Syria was reportedly completed during the course of May. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced the evacuation of the last group of its citizens in Sudan via the Argeen crossing.