Sudan: FEWS NET - 'Sorghum, Millet, and Wheat' Lifelines for Sudan's Food Insecure

4 June 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Darfur / El Obeid — The latest Sudan Price Bulletin from the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) indicate the importance of particular foodstuffs amidst the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force, which commenced on April 15.

FEWS NET state in their report that necessities such as sorghum, millet, and wheat have been mainstays in Sudan. They illustrate the fluctuating regional price of foodstuffs across Sudan over recent years, showing how these changes in price are indictive of Sudan's growing food insecurity.

Last month, Radio Dabanga reported that the armed conflict left millions of people facing critical shortages of food, water, and basic supplies across Darfur.

Darfur hosts a large share of displaced and acutely food insecure people. The armed conflict, as well as poor macroeconomic conditions and intercommunal conflict have only further compounded economic downturn in the region.

Read the Famine Early Warning Systems Network's trend report here: Sudan Price Bulletin

WFP looting

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that its warehouses in El Obeid, capital on North Kordofan in Sudan, came under attack and was looted on Thursday. The WFP chief calls the looting 'unconscionable'.

In an emphatic statement on social media, WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain, has lashed-out strongly, condemning the looting of WFP food and assets from the organisation's warehouses in El Obeid.

"Food for 4.4 million people is at stake. It is unconscionable to steal from the hungry. This must stop," McCain says.

The director points out that "El Obeid is one of WFP's largest logistic bases in Africa, and is a vital lifeline to millions across Sudan and South Sudan".

