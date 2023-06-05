Kenya: President Ruto Says Kenya Committed to to Engage Warring Parties in Sudan

Nairobi — President William Ruto has expressed Kenya’s commitment to engage warring parties in the Sudan conflict.

Speaking at State House Nairobi, the head of state indicated his willingness to offer any support towards a lasting solution.

For nearly seven weeks, fighting between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has gripped Khartoum and the western region of Darfur, despite repeated efforts to broker a humanitarian ceasefire.

The UN says 1.2 million people have been displaced within Sudan and more than 425,000 have fled abroad.

Some 25 million people - more than half Sudan’s population - are now in need of aid and protection, according to the UN. - Presidential Communication Service