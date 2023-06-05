Rwanda Off to a Bright Start in 2023 PSG Academy World Cup

Paris Saint — Germain Academy Rwanda had a great start to the 2023 PSG Academy World Cup going on in club's base Paris, France.

PSG Rwanda U11, who finished fourth in the maiden edition of the competition in 2022, walloped Kuwait by 5-0 on Saturday, June 3.

They will battle host nation France in match day 2 before wrapping up the Group stage with a game against Turkey.

Meanwhile, PSG Rwanda U13 side started their title defense with a pulsating 3-3 draw with PSG United Kingdom on Saturday morning.

Their remaining Group fixtures are against France, Turkey and South Korea.

The PSG Academy world cup involves all the academies of the French giants around the globe which converge in France for a youth tournament.

The first edition of the competition was played in the Summer of 2022.