Sudan War - Death Toll Rises in Darfur

Grain is provided to people in Port Sudan who have fled conflict in Khartoum.

Nyala / Foro Baranga / Kabkabiya / Kutum / El Geneina — Clashes have intensified, between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since the suspension of the Jeddah negotiation talks on Thursday,. The humanitarian situation is particularly dire in West Darfur, and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) is calling for more help in the country.

In El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, "more than 440 people have died, and about 800 are injured, after attacks carried out by militias and snipers," a source told Radio Dabanga on Friday.

"They [the injured] are being treated at homes, because hospitals in the area are not working."

"The militiamen are expected to attack again, perhaps tomorrow" as they have reportedly gathered in Foro Baranga, Kabkabiya, and Kutum on Thursday.

Radio Dabanga reported also on Friday that, El Geneina is suffering from power and water supply outages, as well as skyrocketing prices, and is besieged by gunmen.

According to the latest report, published on May 29, by the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM Sudan), West Darfur has seen the most severe level of conflict and has the largest number of displaced people [248,625].

South Darfur

In South Darfur however, the situation is reportedly different. Governor Hamid Hanon said on Thursday that, "localities in the state are calm and relatively stable.

"Major hospitals and health centres such as, the Nyala Teaching Hospital, the Turkish Hospital, and the Dialysis Centre are now operating." Hanon also confirmed that they have medical supplies that can cover hospitals "for two more weeks.

"I have contacted the Minister of Health, Haitham Mohamed, to get more supplies," he says.

Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS)

The Secretary General of the SRCS, Aida Elsayed, said in a press statement on Friday that Sudan needs more support. "Our volunteers have been working tirelessly to help people since the start of the conflict, but more help is needed and this will only be possible if we receive funding."

"Without it, we are leaving the people of Sudan to face impossible situations that many may not survive," Elsayed added.

The spokesperson of the SRCS, Haitham Ibrahim, told Radio Dabanga on Thursday, that a team of the SRCS and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has managed to bury the bodied of 180 victims of the violence.

"102 were buried In Khartoum, 42 in North Darfur, 19 in West Darfur, and 17 in South Darfur," Ibrahim concluded.