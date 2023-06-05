Kenya: Kerley Edges Out Omanyala Again as Kenyan Star Finishes Second in Florence

2 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala finished second behind world champion Fred Kerley once again, as the two sprint kings duelled at the Florence leg of the Diamond League on Friday night.

Omanyala moved a position up from his thirdplace finish in Rabat last weekend to finish second, timing a similar 10.05 from the Moroccan city.

World Championship silver medalist Trayvon Bromell was third, clocking 10.09, just edging out South Africa's Akani Simbine in a photo finish.

Omanyala gave himself some lots of work to do after thrusting off the blocks slower, and dug deep to catch up with the rest of the field including the long legs of Kerley who were smooth off the blocks.

But, the Kenyan put in his signature second half sprint to edge in for second, dipping his head at the finish line to secure his place.

Omanyala now switches his attention to the Paris leg of the Diamond League next weekend, but the consistent performances are slowly giving him confidence ahead of the World Championships.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.