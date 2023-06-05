Kenya: Kerley Edges Out Omanyala Again as Kenyan Star Finishes Second in Florence

Nairobi — African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala finished second behind world champion Fred Kerley once again, as the two sprint kings duelled at the Florence leg of the Diamond League on Friday night.

Omanyala moved a position up from his thirdplace finish in Rabat last weekend to finish second, timing a similar 10.05 from the Moroccan city.

World Championship silver medalist Trayvon Bromell was third, clocking 10.09, just edging out South Africa's Akani Simbine in a photo finish.

Omanyala gave himself some lots of work to do after thrusting off the blocks slower, and dug deep to catch up with the rest of the field including the long legs of Kerley who were smooth off the blocks.

But, the Kenyan put in his signature second half sprint to edge in for second, dipping his head at the finish line to secure his place.

Omanyala now switches his attention to the Paris leg of the Diamond League next weekend, but the consistent performances are slowly giving him confidence ahead of the World Championships.