Rwanda: PSG Rwanda Begins U13 World Cup Title Defence Against UK

2 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

PSG Rwanda U13 will face the UK in their opening game of the PSG Academy Club World Cup being played in Paris, France starting Friday, June 2.

The U13 Club World Cup of the French champions involves all their academies around the world who assemble in Paris to play a juvenile tournament.

The maiden edition of the competition was in May 2022, in which PSG Rwanda beat PSG Brazil 7-6 on penalties in the U13 category to win the trophy. The Rwandan side is set to defend the trophy.

This year's competition will start with PSG Rwanda facing the UK at 11:20 am Paris time on June 3 after which they will come up against hosts France, Turkey, and South Korea.

Rwandan players who finished fourth in the U11 set in the first edition are in Group A of the 2023 competition. They will face Kuwait at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 3. Their subsequent games are against France and Turkey.

PSG Rwanda players and their coaches arrived in Paris on Thursday, June 1. They are among the favourites to lift the trophy.

