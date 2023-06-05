Tanzania: President Samia - 'Kudos Young Africans'

4 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Young Africans for completing their CAF Confederation Cup mission.

Using her verified Twitter handle @SuluhuHassan the Head of State tweeted: "History you have written in this competition is big and reputable to our nation. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

Yanga missed out the confederation cup trophy on away goals rule despite securing a 2-2 aggregate results against champions USM Alger.

In the first leg final match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Yanga suffered a 2-1 loss.

But, the reverse leg clash at Stade du 5 Juillet in Algeria on Saturday night, the country's envoys picked a deserved 1-0 victory though not enough to hand them the silverware.

However, Yanga's venom striker Fiston Mayele has clinched the golden boot after netting seven goals.

His shot stopper Djigui Diarra was voted Man of the Match on the night after making several deadly clearances including saving a penalty.

