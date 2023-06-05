Tanzania: Army Trashes Rumour Over Torture, Humiliation At Camps

Dodoma — THE National Service (JKT) has rebuffed reports circulating in social media tarnishing the image of the army, claiming that form six leavers who have reported for training at different designated camps face acts of torture and humiliation, especially girls.

The National Service Head of Administration (HANS), Brigadier General Hassan Mabena came out strongly on Friday to inform the public that the rumours had no grain of truth but aimed at mudslinging and tarnishing the image of the National Service.

And, he insisted, the National Service in collaboration with other security organs was working to ensure that the culprits behind the circulation of false information are brought to book.

"The Chief of National Service (CNS), Major General Rajabu Mabele, wishes to inform the general public that there is no cause for alarm as JKT is discharging its duties by following appropriate laws, regulations and procedures guiding the army as well as all Tanzanian norms, traditions and cultures," noted Brig General Mabena.

According to him, the circulated information in the social media has caused public uproar, saying that it is tainting the image of the army.

On May 25, 2023, the CNS asked all form six leavers who graduated in 2023 in Tanzania Mainland to report to the National Service (JKT)'s army camps between June 01 and 11, 2023 for a compulsory National Service training.

And, for the first time, he said all form six leavers will be accommodated after improving infrastructure at all JKT army camps countrywide.

The announcement by the CNS was delivered by the National Service Head of Administration, Brig General Mabena when addressing journalists at JKT headquarters in Dodoma.

Brig Gen Mabena said that all 2023 Form Six leavers were required to join the National Service on compulsory training and should report to various JKT camps located countrywide latest before June 11.

"Now, the procedures in joining the compulsory national service has been simplified further, whereas the national service has partnered with the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA), and form six leavers will browse the National Service website, www.jkt.go.tz and type their full names to get all the details, including the list of requirements that they are required to carry when they report to their camps.

He named the 19 camps which will host the recruits as JKT Rwamkoma (Mara), JKT Msange (Tabora), JKT Ruvu, Kibiti (Coast region), JKT Mpwapwa, Makutupora (Dodoma), JKT Mafinga (Iringa), JKT Mlale (Ruvuma), JKT Mgambo, Maramba (Tanga), JKT Makuyuni and Oljoro in Arusha.

Others are JKT Bulombora, Kanembwa, Mtabila (Kigoma), JKT Itaka (Songwe), JKT Luwa Milundikwa (Rukwa) and JKT Nachingwea in Lindi region.

He said form six leavers with physical disabilities should report at JKT Ruvu camp at Mlandizi in the Coast Region as the camp has special facilities for people with disabilities.

On Saturday, Brig General Mabena assured all young boys and girls who graduated in 2023 to report to their camps, insisting further that they are all safe for the training.