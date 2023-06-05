Tanzania: Dar Educates Industrial Workers, Employers Over Ichf Benefits

WITH only 11 per cent of residents of Dar es Salaam being covered with the improved Community Health Fund (iCHF) Scheme Regional Coordinator, Mr Yasini Kisawike, said they have decided to embark on awareness programme to increase the number.

The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner's office in collaboration with the Swiss Government funded Health Promotion and System Strengthening (HPSS) project organised a meeting to raise awareness among employers and entrepreneurs in the city over the importance of health insurance at workplaces.

They gathered employers and entrepreneurs at the Karimjee Hall for training session over the matter.

"We have decided to start an advocacy to make people know the iCHF in order to expand the coverage of the insurance," Mr Kisawike stated at the sidelines of the meeting during an interview with the media.

He said that in Dar es Salaam the iCHF operates in all five councils.

"Despite operating in all councils, still industrial workers are very few; therefore, we have decided to motivate them," he said.

He said low awareness among the residents was among factors leading to low enrolment into the scheme.

He encouraged the industrial workers and entrepreneurs to join the insurance because treatment costs are very high considering that in Dar es Salaam many people live near health centres, so the behaviour of seeking healthcare services is very high.

HPSS project Manager, Mr Ally Kebby, said the meeting was aimed at sharing information so that employers could have proper plan for health insurance for their workers.

"Health Insurance is crucial because we share risks with Fund so that when you are sick you don't need to dig into your pocket," he argued.

One of participants, Mr Joseph Mabanga, human resources officer from TLL printing and packaging company, admitted that in order for workers to be productive they must be healthy.