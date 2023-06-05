Eritrea: President Isaias Visited Historical Buildings in the Kremlin

Asmara, June 2, 2023 - President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation visited the Kremlin's historical buildings and heritage this afternoon.

During his visit, President Isaias was provided with a briefing on the historical buildings of the Kremlin, the heritage and paintings, as well as the places of worship it holds.

President Isaias and his delegation also visited the Treasure Museum, which displays more than 40 thousand items of exceptional heritage, including costumes, ornaments, documents, and war materials of the Russian Tsars.

President Isaias and his delegation also visited the Diamond Fund Collection Museum, which displays a variety of minerals.