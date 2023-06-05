Rwanda Face Brazil PSG Club World Cup Final

5 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Both Rwanda U11 and U13 will face Brazil into the final of the 2023 PSG Club World Cup taking place Monday at the Parc des Princes.

PSG Rwanda, U13 who are the defending champions in their category, walloped USA 6-0 in the quarter finals whereas the U11 also humiliated Qatar 5-0.

The semifinals saw PSG Rwanda annihilating PSG Antilles 4-0 while the U11 also defeated the same opponent 4-2 in their category.

The U13 boys now want to retain the title against Brazil, the same side they beat in the 2022 edition to win the trophy.

Meanwhile, the U11 also want to clinch their first title in the tournament after they finished fourth last year.

