Kenya: UN Habitat Conference Kicks Off in Nairobi From Today

Nairobi — Kenya is set to host the second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly in Nairobi from today until Friday this week.

President William Ruto is expected to officially launch the conference themed "A sustainable urban future through inclusive and effective multilateralism: achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in times of global crises."

"This conference is an important milestone for Nairobi City and will go a long way in opening the city to the rest of the world. Nairobi's urban infrastructure has undergone extensive positive improvements," Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja stated.

"This week Nairobi is expected to host 193 UN member states, UN specialized agencies, industry, academia and civil society are expected to participate and an

estimated 5,000 delegates will participate in the five-day assembly, and that will culminate in the adoption of a new roadmap for regenerating cities and towns."

Ahead of the conference, the Acting Nairobi County Secretary, Patrick Analo who was representing Governor Sakaja was accompanied by County Executives for Lands Stephen Mwangi and Maureen Njeri (Green Nairobi) on the weekend, took delegates and stakeholders comprising of UN delegates and representatives from Namibia, Malaysia, Philippines and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to three locations namely; Kamukunji grounds, Pangani flats and Uhuru park respectively.

This first stop for the delegation was the Kamukunji grounds where the UN Habitat held a tree planting exercise.

The Acting County Secretary gave an insight into the background information of the ground. Said the County Secretary Kamukunji ground dates back to the 19th century and has since been essential in fostering national and the county's citizen engagements such as political rallies. There is a need to nurture and improve the state of the ground since it is symbolic and nourishes the picture of Nairobi at large.The tree planting was a great step in eradicating and improving environmental pollution in the city as well as Nairobi River regeneration."

The delegation sampled the affordable housing project in Pangani estate, which aims to provide a total of 1,000 housing units. The team also visited the revitalized Uhuru Park, which is set for unveiling before the end of this year.

The delegation applauded Nairobi's efforts in reclaiming green spaces and densification efforts.

The Acting County Secreatry noted that improving recreational public spaces was essential due to the rapid urban population growth.

The delegation was accompanied by Chief Officers; Marion Rono (Housing and urban Renewal), and Lydia Mathia (Public Engagement).