Africa: Yanga Coach Nabbi Rues Missed Chances in TotalEnergies CAF CC Final

Young Africans (Yanga) head coach Nasreddine Nabbi has rued missed chances after his side's failure to clinch the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup title, losing to Algerian outfit USM Alger on the away goal rule.

Yanga won the return tie in Algiers 1-0 on Saturday night, but the 2-1 loss they suffered at home in Dar es Salaam last weekend proved decisive.

Speaking after the return tie in Algiers, Nabbi said they had chances to score but were unlucky in front of goal. He also rued the first leg defeat at home.

"USM Alger played a good game and from our side, we lacked effectiveness in attack. We had several opportunities to score in the match, but we couldn't utilize them," Nabbi said.

He added; "We lost the final in Dar es Salaam. We lost a bit of focus as this was the first time we were playing in a match of this magnitude. We were not used to being in such finals. We tried to make amends in the return match but it was not possible."

Meanwhile, the tactician was gracious in defeat, saying the Algerians deserved the victory and fought well for it.

"Congratulations to Alger on their victory. I offer them congratulations for this well-deserved title. It was a great final and the atmosphere from the fans was wonderful. Just like any coach I would like to win, but it was not possible for us tonight," the Tunisian coach said.

Nabbi was also touched with the gesture by Alger's Abderrahmane Mezziane's gesture of handing him his shirt, saying this will be a huge memory of the final for him.

The coach has also said he is proud of the achievement of his team, noting that they will work hard to be in the same situation again next year.