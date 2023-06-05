Africa: We Gave Everything - Says Yanga Goalkeeper Diarra

Young Africans goalkeeper Djigui Diarra was heartbroken that his side could not clinch the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup title, despite giving everything in their fight.

The Tanzanian giants lost the title on the away goal rule, despite winning the return fixture 1-0 in Algiers. The 2-1 defeat they suffered at home in Dar es Salaam last weekend proved detrimental.

"We gave in everything we could and put in our best effort. Unfortunately it was not enough. We dreamt of this title like crazy and we deserved to win it. But fate did not allow us," the Malian international said after the match.

Diarra was named man of the match in the duel, his performance including a 59th minute penalty-save playing a big role in securing a clean sheet and a win for Wanajangwani.

"I feel delighted to be named man of the match in a final. It is an honor for me. It would have been better with the trophy, but it wasn't to be. I am proud of my teammates and the entire squad. We gave in a good fight," Diarra added.

He has promised that his side will strive to be in the same situation next season, as they have gathered enough experience and the hunger to succeed has increased.

"We will come back stronger and ensure we do better. We have the experience and the players want to come on this journey again," noted the shot stopper.

Yanga will now play in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League next season, having retained their Tanzanian Premier League title.