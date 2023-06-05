Uganda: History Beckoning for Nabadda, Isabirye in Uganda Cup Final

Stanbic Uganda Cup final

Vipers SC vs Police FC, Lira (3PM)

Away from winning his fourth Stanbic Uganda Cup final, Alex Isabirye will be seeking to become the first manager to win Vipers SC their first ever season double when the Venoms take on second tier side Police FC this Saturday 3rd June, 2023 in the 2023 Stanbic Uganda Cup final at Akii-Bua stadium in Lira.

This is Vipers SC third straight final and the 2021 winners were close to their maiden double last year when they were beaten by BUL FC in the final under their current coach Isabirye. "We won the league but that is now history. We are looking at the Uganda Cup final and the players know how important it is to win this game," he noted.

This will be Isabirye's fourth fifth Cup final with four titles in his cabin already. The former Uganda Cranes forward won the title with URA FC, defunct Victoria University and BUL FC last year.

Meanwhile Shamirah Nabadda will enter history books by becoming the first female referee to officiate the Stanbic Uganda cup final. The FIFA referee will be in charge of the 2023 final assisted by Isa Masembe, who is set to retire and Happy Badru.

Nabadda has already shown her class at the continent officiating in different games and competitions. Police under Coach Angelo Lonyesi seek to become the second FUFA Big league side to clinch the Cup title after Proline in 2019 beat top tier side Soltilo Bright stars in the final.

Away from representing the country in the subsequent CAF Confederations Cup, the winner of the Stanbic bank and Kansai Plascon sponsored tournament has Shs50m prize money at stake.

Road to final

Police FC eliminated Apuutun FC, Pajule Lions FC, Ndejje University FC, BUL FC and Adjumani TC FC in the round of 64, round of 32, round of 16, Quarter Final and Semi Final respectively.

Vipers SC on the other hand eliminated Bujumbura United FC, Jinja North United FC, Wakiso Giants FC, Calvary FC and Soltilo Bright Stars FC in the round of 64, round of 32, round of 16, Quarter Final and Semi Final respectively.