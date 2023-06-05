South Africa: Lesufi Unleashes Untrained Police Wardens On Gauteng

First comes the passing out parade -- and then the on-the-job police training.

This is the unusual strategy of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who released an additional force of 2,000 police wardens on Gauteng streets on Sunday.

He promised to train, resource and arm his force -- known as "Amapanyaza" -- in the course of their work. This is the second batch, after 4,000 graduated in April, bringing the force to 6,000.

The premier said the province has purchased six helicopters to support the police wardens in crime-fighting in congested informal settlements.

"We are proud to say we have ordered six helicopters and two of them are here. These helicopters are going to be your back-up to fight criminals and direct you where the criminals are. We are resourcing you with the best technology in crime fighting," he told the police wardens during a passing-out parade at Tsakane Stadium.

Almost 180 drones will also be used in crime fighting and search and seize operations in the townships and informal settlements.

The wardens, who are expected to be armed with heavy assault rifles, are going to be trained while already on the job.

"After we have trained you, after we have resourced you, after we have armed you, there will be no lawlessness in our province.

"This force is going to be trained, this force is going to be equipped, this force is going to be supported so that in Gauteng we can reclaim our peace again."

Lesufi said police wardens have been instructed to intervene in the ongoing fight over routes between taxi drivers and Uber operators.

Last Thursday, three vehicles were torched and four others damaged when taxi drivers clashed with e-hailing operators.

Meanwhile in Cape Town, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis released 200 facility protection officers to work with the City's rapid response unit, the Metro police, traffic services, and the SAPS.

He said the programme will cost R112 million over three years and be funded through the expanded public works programme.