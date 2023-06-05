South Africa: Chiefs or Sundowns? Mayo Snr Chooses for Son Khanyisa

Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mayo has named the club -- between Amakhosi and Mamelodi Sundowns -- he would prefer his son Khanyisa to join.

Cape Town City forward Khanyisa has been linked with the Soweto giants and Masandawana after enjoying a season as the Premier Soccer League joint top goal-scorer alongside Peter Shalulile.

But he recently signed a five-year contract extension at City which further raises his market value. While Sundowns are known for flexing their financial muscles in the transfer market, Mayo feels his son would be better off at Chiefs.

"Unfortunately he has already signed an extension with Cape Town City," Mayo told Scrolla.Africa.

"Yes, obviously, I would encourage him to go and play for Kaizer Chiefs because as we speak at the moment, Chiefs do not have a striker. He can easily fit in at Chiefs."

Amakhosi forwards struggled in the just-ended season with their top scorer in the league, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana scoring seven goals, four of them coming from the penalty spot.

Chiefs are being coached by Mayo's former teammate Arthur Zwane, who has come under fire after an unsuccessful season.

Mayo explained why he is against his son joining Sundowns. "No, I wouldn't encourage him to go and join Sundowns," said Mayo.

"At the moment he is getting game time where he is. At Sundowns, I'm sure he will play five or six games and after that, he won't get game time."

Sundowns had strikers Shalulile, Cassius Mailula and Etiosa Ighodaro vying for the PSL Golden Boot award last season.

Nigerian attacker Ighodaro was, however, on loan at Chippa United and is expected to return to Chloorkop next season.

With Lebohang Maboe, Thabuso Kutumela, Gift and Abubeker Nasir likely to be around next term, the Brazilians already have a large pool of tried and tested strikers.