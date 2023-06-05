South Africa: Chiefs or Sundowns? Mayo Snr Chooses for Son Khanyisa

5 June 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mayo has named the club -- between Amakhosi and Mamelodi Sundowns -- he would prefer his son Khanyisa to join.

Cape Town City forward Khanyisa has been linked with the Soweto giants and Masandawana after enjoying a season as the Premier Soccer League joint top goal-scorer alongside Peter Shalulile.

But he recently signed a five-year contract extension at City which further raises his market value. While Sundowns are known for flexing their financial muscles in the transfer market, Mayo feels his son would be better off at Chiefs.

"Unfortunately he has already signed an extension with Cape Town City," Mayo told Scrolla.Africa.

"Yes, obviously, I would encourage him to go and play for Kaizer Chiefs because as we speak at the moment, Chiefs do not have a striker. He can easily fit in at Chiefs."

Amakhosi forwards struggled in the just-ended season with their top scorer in the league, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana scoring seven goals, four of them coming from the penalty spot.

Chiefs are being coached by Mayo's former teammate Arthur Zwane, who has come under fire after an unsuccessful season.

Mayo explained why he is against his son joining Sundowns. "No, I wouldn't encourage him to go and join Sundowns," said Mayo.

"At the moment he is getting game time where he is. At Sundowns, I'm sure he will play five or six games and after that, he won't get game time."

Sundowns had strikers Shalulile, Cassius Mailula and Etiosa Ighodaro vying for the PSL Golden Boot award last season.

Nigerian attacker Ighodaro was, however, on loan at Chippa United and is expected to return to Chloorkop next season.

With Lebohang Maboe, Thabuso Kutumela, Gift and Abubeker Nasir likely to be around next term, the Brazilians already have a large pool of tried and tested strikers.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.