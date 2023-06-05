Kenya: Taskforce Reviewing Laws on Religious Organisations Seeks Public Views

Nairobi — The task force on the review of the legal and regulatory framework governing religious organizations has called on the public to submit their proposal on changes required to curtail religious extremist organizations.

The 17-member committee chaired by Reverend Mutava Musyimi has called for written submissions submitted physically at their secretariat based at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) or electronically to run from June 13 to August 8 this year.

Even as the public is submitting their hard copy memoranda, the task force will be holding county-based citizen engagement across the 47 counties in a notice submitted.

"In line with the constitutional imperative of ensuring wide consultation and public participation , the taskforce invites institutions, organizations and individual to submit their comments on our website religiousorganizations.taskforce@headofpublicservice.go.ke,"stated the advertisement.

The task force would engage the public in various forums with the first engagement to commence in Kilifi County on June 13, before submitting the report that will be adopted to guide the operation of religious institutions in the country.

The task force's main responsibilities will include identifying gaps that have allowed extremist religious organizations to set up shop in Kenya, as well as formulating a legal framework preventing radical religious entities from operating locally.

It will also inform standards used to grant certificates to various religious institutions in the country.

In a gazette notice dated May 5, President Ruto announced the committee will be operational for the next six months.

Bishop Mark Kariuki, Bishop (Dr.) Eli Rop, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, Judy Thongori, Rev (Dr.) Alphonse Kanga, Bishop Philip Kitoto, and Dr. Faridun Abdalla will sit on the committee as members.

They will be joined by Musili Wambua, Joseph Khalende Wabwire, Mary Awuor Kitegi, Charles Kanjama, Leah Kasera, Nancy Murega, and Wilson Wanyanga.

Martin Ndiwa Talian and Maria Goretti Nyariki will serve as the task force's joint secretaries.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure urged Kenyans to "candidly, honestly, and objectively submit their views.

The CS reiterated that the government will not back down on the resolve to weed out all rogue preachers who are using the Holy scriptures to mislead, radicalize, and indoctrinate their followers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The operation on criminals hiding behind religion is not a war against any faith or institution. Crime knows no religion. Third phase of exhumation of bodies at Shakahola forest commences tomorrow, Monday, 5th June 2023," he said.

He pointed out that there are 22 mass graves discovered in Shakhahola that could contain multiple bodies even as over 240 bodies have been exhumed so far.

"The search and rescue efforts continue uninterrupted with the multi-agency security team on the ground supported by aerial surveillance. At the same time, the security sector respects diversity of opinion on policy and political issues," he stated.

He further stressed that the government will not allow violent protests that culminate in looting, destruction of property, injuries on civilians and police officers, or loss of lives in the guise of expressing divergent opinions.