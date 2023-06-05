South Africa: Special Learners Off to International Paralympics

The inspiring stories of three Eastern Cape special needs learners who will be representing South Africa at international sporting competitions could only be eclipsed by their inevitable success.

Siphesihle Vuyelwa, 26, from Mzamomhle Special School in Kariega, could have never imagined that one day he'd be competing on an international stage when he learned how to swim in a dam at the age of 10.

"I was so excited when my name was called and I was announced as part of the team that will be going to Germany," he said.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Ntando Nokama who lost both his legs at the age of seven, will be competing in the wheelchair tennis competition.

"I was injured when I was seven, which hurt me a lot. I did not love myself. I did not see my purpose and other children were undermining me," Nokama said.

But Nokama said he began to love and accept himself after he started attending a school for disabled children. "I played sport and I accepted my physical challenges. I love that tennis is not a team sport.

"You do not blame anyone if you lose so you have to work hard to succeed and I want to succeed so I can help my parents."

Another learner who will be jetting off to represent the country is intellectually challenged Sinothando Adonis.

Adonis' mother, Nosiphiwo, said sport had given her daughter confidence and independence.

"My child has an intellectual disability, but learnt to be independent through sport.

"Sport has helped her, it built her confidence and she learnt to be social," Nosiphiwo said.

On Friday, the Eastern Cape education department held a ceremony for the trio at the VW People's Pavilion in Kariega. Education MEC Fundile Gade emphasised the importance of providing pupils with a balanced educational journey.

"The over competitiveness of results academically undermined the holistic development of these children, because everyone wants to have a high pass percentage.

"Education does not start and end on the curriculum basis. It starts with the curriculum and holistic development of children," Gade said.