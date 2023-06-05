Africa: Excitement Building in Algeria Ahead of TotalEnergies CAF CC Final

Slightly more than 48 hours before kick off in the return fixture of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup between USM Alger and Tanzania's Young Africans (Yanga), the atmosphere in Algeria is building up as the home side stands at the door of their first ever Continental trophy.

Alger take on Yanga at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers on Saturday night, leading 2-1 from the first leg played in Dar es Salaam last weekend.

They only need to avoid defeat at home to clinch their first ever Continental trophy and the fans are already buzzing at the potential of glory with tickets to the 60,000-seater stadium already sold out in record time, and the capital slowly becoming a sea of red and black.

The suburbs of Algiers from Soustara to Casbah, Bab El Oued and Saint Eugène are already boiling in expectation, with festivities already building up towards Saturday evening's date with destiny.

It is eight years since their one and only Continental final, when they lost to DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, and the Algerians believe it is their time for joy.

Banners and flags of the Algerian side are all over the neighborhoods in Algiers; on the windows of houses, balconies and various buildings, saying a lot about just how hugely anticipated the final is. The Alger fans have already set the pace, and the atmosphere in the stadium in match day is expected to soar high.

While the tickets are sold out, long queues are now witnessed as fans buy merchandise including flags, scarfs, jerseys and other memorabilia to prepare to play their effective role as the 12th man to push their team to success.

The sale of fireworks has also increased as the fans prepare for what would be a carnival if Alger manage to win the title.

Having dominated the local scene winning all the trophies available, the Alger fans are going all out to push their team to achieve a trophy missing from their cabinet; a continental diadem.

The final is scheduled to kick off at 20h00 local time (19h00GMT).