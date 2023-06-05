Somalia: Somali Elite Forces Raid Al-Shabaab Hideouts in Jubaland

Kismayo — The U.S.-trained Danab bridge special forces engaged in a heavy battle with Al-Shabaab in Jubaland state as part of ongoing military operations in Somalia.

The crackdown led to the takeover of Qudus, Yaaq dabayl, Sariiraha, Aboodinka, Barja Allah and other villages in Lower Jubba region, South of the country.

A senior Danab commander confirmed to the media that they burned down a vehicle belonging an Al-Shabaab leader identified as Abdirahman Gagale. He escaped death narrowly, said the official.

AlShabaab despite losing ground, it is stepping up attacks on Somali and AU military bases in the country. It overrun two bases in Bulo-Marer and Masagaway within a week, killing soldiers.

Bulo-Marer base was housing Ugandan soldiers of ATMIS contingent. It is located in Lower Shabelle region while Masagaway lies in Galgaduud.

Dozens of AU and Somali soldiers are reported to have died and many more wounded in the two separate Al-Shabaab assaults.

The group displayed weapons and fighting vehicles it said seized from Masagaway base and captured Eritrea-trained soldiers.

Somalia has been beset by conflict and prolonged Al-Shabaab insurgency, which derailed the country's progress and path to the recovery, analysts said.