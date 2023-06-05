Eritrea: Ministry of Agriculture Announces Production of Two Animal Disease Vaccines

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced that it has produced two internationally certified animal disease vaccines through its National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory (NAPHL) based in Vilajio, Asmara.

According to Mr. EfremGebremeskel, Director of NAPHL, the two vaccines produced are PPR- against small ruminant disease, and Newcastle - an important poultry disease.

Mr. Efrem explained that the two vaccines were selected for production because they can address two very important diseases which otherwise would have been bought at a much higher cost.

Mr. Efrem outlined the importance of local production of these two vaccines in terms of self-reliance, saving hard currency, shortening the procurement process during disease outbreaks; and also strengthening the country's production capacity with young experts taking center stage.

Regarding the quality of the produced vaccines, Mr. Efrem indicated that standard quality control measures were conducted at national level through NAPHL quality control unit, and the Ministry's Regulatory Services Department; and internationally by The African Union Pan-African Veterinary Vaccine Center (AU-PAN-VAC) - an international quality control institute delegated by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Animal Health Organization (WAHO).

Ms. AsmaitTekle and Mr. AmanuelMebrahtu are among the young experts who participated in this historic period of vaccine production. Both outlined that the process was very sophisticated and challenging. However, the endeavor was crowned with success.

Mr. Efrem finally indicated that NAPHL has a plan to produce two more of vaccines for Infectious bronchitis and; sheep and goat pox. He also commended the all-rounded support NAPHL has got from relevant government bodies and development partners.

It is to be noted that NAPHL was established in 1903 and used to produce vaccines until 1972. Later, the laboratory and its services were ruined due to the Ethiopian colonization and the war for independence.

After independence, the Government of the State of Eritrea, along with its development partners, made concerted efforts, to renovate the laboratory, which have led to this success.

Public Relations Division

Ministry of Agriculture

30 May 2023