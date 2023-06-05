Africa: Koller Confident Ahly Can Complete the Job in Casablanca

Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller is confident his team can complete the job in Casablanca next week, and wrestle back the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League title from Wydad Athletic Club.

Ahly won the first leg of the final 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night, and they will only need to avoid defeat in Casablanca next weekend to clinch a record extending 11th crown.

"I am delighted with the victory. The final is always difficult because it is a meeting between the two best teams in the Continent. We performed well as a team and deserved the victory," the tactician noted.

He added; "We did not lose and I am certain we are able to score a goal in Morocco which will give us a good advantage for a positive result."

Despite being pleased with the victory and overall performance of his team, the Swiss coach was fuming at the away goal they conceded, admitting it might tilt the balances in favor of Wydad in the return match.

"It was a mistake because these were not the instructions given by the technical staff. We made hasty decisions and ran forward more instead of keeping the ball and we ended up conceding the goal," Koller noted.

He adds; "But, I trust in my players that we can win the title."

The coach will now immediately embark on a mission to prepare for the return leg, and this will include re-watching the entire of Sunday night's match in Cairo to map out a better strategy to combat The Red Castle at their backyard in Casablanca.