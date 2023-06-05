Africa: Vandenbroeck Delights in Away Goal Despite Defeat to Ahly

Wydad Athletic Club coach Sven Vandenbroeck has warned that they will hinge on the single away goal scored in Cairo to turn the tie around when they welcome Al Ahly to Casablanca in the return tie of the CAF Champions League final next weekend.

The defending champions lost 2-1 in Cairo on Sunday night, with substitute Said Eddine Bouhra halving the deficit in the 86th minute with a precious away goal.

And Vandenbroeck says that single goal could make the difference in their quest to defend the title.

"It can be a big advantage in seven days. I think we can be very happy with a 2-1 score," the Belgian tactician said after the game in Cairo.

He hailed his team's fighting spirit and says the performance gave him encouragement that they can do better in the return fixture at their Mohamed V Complex backyard in Casablanca.

"At 2-0, you think you're dead, but with an away goal, it opens all the doors. I'm very happy with what we did as a group. Everyone who was given a chance to play performed their role well. This is a very united group and we played as a team. I hope we can be rewarded with the title next weekend," the coach further opined.

He has also said that Ahly were dominant but not dangerous and said his players did very well with the little possession they had in their hands.

"If we were better offensively with the chances we got, maybe we could have come out with a draw. But all in all, I am satisfied with a 2-1 score," Vandenbroeck noted.

The return leg is scheduled for Casablanca next Sunday and in the least, Wydad need just a 1-0 victory to defend their title. However, if they concede, then they will complicate matters for themselves. Ahly on the other hand just need to avoid a defeat of more than two goals to reclaim the title.