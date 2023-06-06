South Africa: Investigator in Bester Case Commits Suicide

A police detective investigating the Thabo Bester case has allegedly committed suicide.

Sources told Scrolla.Africa that the investigator turned his gun on himself outside his home in Bloemfontein on Monday.

The police detective, who held the rank of brigadier, stopped his white Ford Ranger on the corner of Rhodes Avenue and Harvey Road in Bloemfontein and shot himself.

The officer had spent 31 years in the police force and he was also a provincial head responsible for investigating organised crime in the Free State province.

National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the untimely death of one of the investigators involved in the high-profile Thabo Bester escape case.

Mathe said the senior officer was found lifeless under circumstances that raised suspicions and prompted a thorough police investigation.

"The SAPS management, being cautious during this preliminary stage, has refrained from divulging details of the incident to the public," said Mathe.

She said police have emphasised their commitment to conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the mysterious death.

She said the well-being of the deceased officer's family and colleagues is being prioritised, with in-house employee health and wellness experts, including chaplains, deployed to provide much-needed psychosocial support.

National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the dedicated investigator.

Described as hardworking, loyal, and highly skilled, the deceased detective had garnered a wealth of experience and knowledge in the intricate world of criminal investigation.