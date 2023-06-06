Kenya Names Squad for CECAFA Under-18 Champs Set for Nairobi

6 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The national Under-18 women's team will get into camp on Thursday to start preparations for the CECAFA Championships scheduled to kick off on the 24th of this month in Nairobi.

Head coach Beldine Odemba has named a provisional squad that includes a blend of players picked from schools around the country as well as some league players.

Coach Odemba says the team will be working hard to put on a good showing and make the home advantage count in the tournament.

"We are excited about the upcoming CECAFA U18 championships as this provides a great opportunity for our young talents to get exposure on an international stage," said Odemba.

FKF Women Premier League sides, Ulinzi Starlets and Zetech Sparks have brought in seasoned talents Fasila Adhiambo, a star of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament, and Ivy Chepkirui.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Christine Omolo(Butere Girls), Scovia Awuor (Kobala Secondary), Terry Okova (Mogunga Girls), Velma Auma (Wiyeta Girls), Shihafu Askonotia (Dagoretti Mixed).

Defenders

Robai Nelma (Lwandeti D.E.B), Vidah Okeyo (Butere Girls), Judith Okumu (Butere Girls), Dorcas Glenda (Butere Girls), Beryl Achieng (Magunga Secondary), Sharlot Atieno Obondi (KISPED), Philomena Syombua (Kamkunji Secondary), Claire meris (Kobala Secondary), Junedezina Awino (Itigo Girls), Lorine Ilavunga (Wiyeta Girls), Sharon Omwangale (Wiyeta Girls), Ruth Akinyi (Nasokol Girls).

Midfielders

Rebecca Kwoba (Soccer Assasins FC), Jane Hato (Madira Girls), Lorna Faith (Butere Girls), Sheila Awuor Ouma (Kobala Secondary), Eunice Atieno Odemba (Kobala Secondary), Ephy Atieno Onyango (Kobala Secondary), Susan Akoth (Our Lady of Fatima), Jerrine Adhiambo (Madira Girls), Jane Njeri (Dandora Secondary), Velma Kaveza (Itigo Girls), Sheila Kaare Wanjiru (105 Nini Farm), Conny Anyego (Hoppy's Girls Primary), Sheila Adongo (Wiyeta Girls), Erika Njeri (Kahuhia Girls), Rebecca Odato (Dagoretti Mixed).

Forwards

Mollviine Achieng Owour (KISPED), Elizabeth Mideva (Bishop Njenga), Fasila Adhiambo (Ulinzi Starlets FC), Immanuela Nafula (Sang'alo Institute), Valerie L Nekesa (Madira Girls), Ivy Chepkirui (Zetech FC), Winnie Wangeci (Moi Girls Nangili), Margaret Njeri (Falling Waters), Patience Kasichana (Dagoretti Mixed), Inna Akinyi (Fussball Naks Ladies), Margaret Aluoch Onyango (Kobala Secondary), Edna Wanda (Wiyeta Girls).

