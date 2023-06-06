Kenya: Sony's Babu, City Stars' Muyoti Among Coaches Seeking CAF B Certification

Nairobi — On-demand Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu and City Stars' Nicholas Muyoti are among the 20 coaches who have enrolled for the four-month long CAF B coaching course, the second highest coaching badge in the continent.

Babu has had a brilliant season with Nzoia this season, turning them from a mid-table outfit last season to a title fighting side, and they are currently third in the standings, still within title range with two rounds of matches to play.

Muyoti has also been performing well with City Stars despite a tough start to the season, having lost almost half od his team.

Another Premier League coach also enlisted in the course include Mathare United's Charles 'Korea' Omondi. Others are Harambee Starlets Assistant Coach Mildred Cheche as well as Mathare United Ladies Coach Ann Aluoch.

The course, which will run for four months, was officially opened on Monday by Football Kenya federation boss Nick Mwendwa. CAF instructors Salim Ali and Leonard Odipo will be in charge of the course.

"There's immeasurable impact brought by this coaching courses. Coaches in the FKF Premier League, FKF National Super League, etc, have been able to go through these courses and through it, we are able to scout better football talent and bring an overall growth of the game in the country," said Mwendwa.

Nairobi City Stars Coach Muyoti shared his belief in the transformative power of these courses. He acknowledged the evolving nature of football and the importance of improving coaching techniques to deliver quality and exciting football at the elite level.

"Football is changing, and I believe with these courses we are able to improve on how we are going to coach our players to make sure at the elite level our fans are seeing good football," the former Kenyan international said.