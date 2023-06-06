Kenya: President Ruto Defends Housing Bill, Says It's Good for Kenyans

Nairobi — President William Ruto has defended the contentious housing levy while saying it is a sure bet to bridge the country's housing deficit.

President Ruto chastised politicians who are out to demonize an otherwise good agenda.

"How much longer do we want these people to live in slums? In my estimation, we are sixty years late in making the decision that Singapore made. I think the time is now," he said during the United Nations Habitat assembly in Gigiri.

"Many of the people who are driving this propaganda against this programme are people who a month ago were supporting this programme. There is nothing wrong with the housing programme."

The head of state further called on the political class to separate the housing programme from politics.

This comes barely a day after the President sounded a warning bell to legislators who would be against the bill.

"I am waiting to see the MPs who will go against the government's plan to give their voters employment. We want to see and know those going against this Finance Bill, "said the president.

Parliament is set to deliberate on the controversial Finance Bill 2023 when it resumes its sittings this week.

The bill proposes a three percent tax on employees that will be matched by employers.