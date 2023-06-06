Kenya: Stop Vilifying Kenyatta, Azimio Tells President Ruto

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto's administration is attempt to target and finish the leaders in the Mt Kenya region.

Karua pointed out that there's has been a consistent target to vilify Azimio chairman and Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in order to subdue the whole community and region.

"The invasion of Jubilee Party must be seen in this light. It is an attempt to cripple Mt. Kenya Leadership and create a crisis of governance of political parties in the region,"she said.

Karua bashed Kenya Kwanza Administration on what she termed as the profiling of the Mt Kenya region youth as the illegal group 'mungiki'

.In a statement read by the Narc Kenya Leader ,the opposition coalition castigated the government for profiling youth in region for assembling and demonstration in solidarity with the Azimio govt.

"We are seeing the profiling of Mt. Kenya youth as MUNGIKI which amounts to an attempt by the regime to create an artificial crisis to justify violence against innocent young Kenyans," said Karua.

She scoffed at the government for harassing Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga during his questioning before the Director of Criminal Investigation calling on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the conduct of police at DCI offices and raids on Maina Njenga Homes.

The Raila Odinga led coalition is also pushing for the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and the National Cohesion and Integration commission (NCIC) to investigate statements by government officials on resurgence of the Mungiki sect."

Any attempts to profile and vilify the community and claw back gains made will be resisted vehemently,"Karua stated.