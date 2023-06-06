Kenya: Counties to Get April Funds This Week, DP Gachagua Announces

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says Treasury will disburse April monies owed to counties this week.

Addressing the press on Monday after chairing the 20th Intergovernmental Budget Economic Council (IBEC) meeting at his Karen residence, Gachagua further revealed that the May arrears will be paid by June 19.

"We have explained to the governors the strains that the Treasury is undergoing in terms of the exchequer, and they have understood and after the negotiations we have agreed that the treasury will disbursed the fund for the month of April," he stated.

Gachagua added that Treasury is currently working to raise money for June before the end of the fiscal year.

He added that counties have so far received a total of Sh305 billion, with Sh94 billion still owed for the three months leading up to June.

"On the status of cash disbursement; the amount disbursed is sh.305.25B, and the outstanding amount is sh.94.35B, for the months of April, May and June," he said.

Gachagua also stated that governors in the IBEC meeting agreed that all outstanding bills would be resolved within the following two weeks.

" Pending bills were defined as valid invoices properly delivered and are outstanding at the end of a financial year. Ineligible pending bills cannot be expunged from pending bills until the proposed committee sits and makes the decision," Gachagua said.

"Governors given liberty to verify their bills and make payment plans on the verified bills within 2 weeks."

He added that an agreement was met in that the county chiefs were also given the liberty to verify their bills and make payment plans during the period.

An additional week, he said, will be designated for engagement and negotiation between the counties and the Controller (COB) to reach a mutual agreement on pertinent issues over the bills.

"An additional week will be designated for engagement and negotiation between the counties and the Controller (COB) to reach a mutual agreement on pertinent issues. However, the expansive counties shall be given a longer period," he said.