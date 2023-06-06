Angola: Agreements Reflect Cooperation With Portugal - President

5 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço stressed Monday the importance of the legal instruments signed in Luanda between Angola and Portugal, adding that the move reflects the level of relations between the two countries.

The two Governments signed Monday 13 cooperation agreements, as part of the 48-hour visit the Portuguese Prime Minister, António da Costa, to Angola.

The Agreements signed in the Angolan capital focus on the Finance, Health, Staff Training, Fishing, Ports and Construction sectors.

Addressing a joint press conference, after the Agreements signing ceremony, the Angolan President said that the move also reflected the two countries leaders and people's will.

"The importance the Angolan authorities attach to the Portuguese Premier's visit to the country represents the two countries commitment to building and consolidate an increasingly strong relationship," said the President João Lourenço.

He reiterated that the two countries will continue to work, more and more, to reach a good level of cooperation relations.

Angola's term at the CPLP

As for the Angola's Presidency at the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), the President of the Republic said that it was up to the member countries to draw conclusions about what had been done during Angola's mandate.

Angola took over the rotating presidency of the CPLP in July, 2021 and is due to hand over leadership of the organisation to the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

The Portuguese Prime Minister arrived in Angola Monday for a 48-hour visit, at the invitation of the Angolan government, aimed to boost bilateral cooperation relations. AFL/AL/ADR/DAN/NIC

