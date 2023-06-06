Angola: Bna, UNDP Promote Digital Inclusion in Micro-Business

Luanda — National Bank of Angola (BNA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced plans for holding a workshop on digital and gender inclusion in micro-business on Tuesday.

The event is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the BNA and UNDP on 28 September, 2022, in Luanda.

The parties agreed to join efforts to facilitate the general access of the population to quality formal financial services, such as deposits and savings accounts, payment services, loans and insurance.

The workshop, which takes place in partnership with the Institute for Support to Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (INAPEM) and the African Development Fund, is meant to promote greater use of digital means in business management.

ANGOP learnt that the training is also expected to strengthen the skills of entrepreneurs in the relationship with customers and in the promotion of products and services, through various digital resources.

According to studies conducted by UNDP, gender inequality and the poor digital capacity in the management of micro-businesses converge to the informality of the sector, calling for an urgent need to strengthen the sharing of good practices in the management of digital platforms.

The event is expected to bring together several actors of Luanda's micro-business ecosystem, entrepreneurship associations and innovation academies.

University students and media professionals will also attend the event, expected to address the main challenges, such as the use of digital wallets in business management and access to bank credit. NE/DAN/NIC